Short Interest in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Drops By 7.4%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

HEICO Price Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $171.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.86. HEICO has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $177.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,343. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $35,606,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,930,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in HEICO by 555.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 139,420 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

