Short Interest in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Declines By 9.8%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 182,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HY remained flat at $52.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -29.38%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 347,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 200,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.