Short Interest in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Drops By 7.6%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 388,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

IDT Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IDT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $32.50. 50,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.05. IDT has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $43,778.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $43,778.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $193,422 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 44.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDT by 60.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in IDT by 113.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

