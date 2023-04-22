Short Interest in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Expands By 8.7%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 577,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,814. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
