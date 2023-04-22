Short Interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Decreases By 13.2%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 14,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Invesco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Invesco Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 268,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,060,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.