Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Drops By 8.1%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of JOUT stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $59.98. 20,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $81.28.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $271,041.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1,207.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.