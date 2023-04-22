Short Interest in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Decreases By 11.0%

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 716,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Knowles Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.35. 418,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,013. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 56.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knowles by 336.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 204,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 157,948 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,003,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 471,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

