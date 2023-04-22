Short Interest in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Drops By 7.4%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KTB opened at $46.31 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

