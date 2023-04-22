Short Interest in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Drops By 12.7%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lennar Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $113.90.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

