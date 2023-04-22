Short Interest in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Drops By 13.4%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.1 %

St. Joe stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. 81,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.28. St. Joe has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $58.11.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.10%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.