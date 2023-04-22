Siacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.64 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $214.17 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,610.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00314726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00565027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00441626 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,873,002,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

