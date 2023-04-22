SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $11.37 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after acquiring an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $39.95. 6,920,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512,982. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.