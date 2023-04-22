SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 230.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,972,000 after buying an additional 1,669,965 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,403,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,212,000 after buying an additional 1,154,655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 807,107 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,376. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

