SigFig Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,440 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GOVT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.25. 6,694,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.