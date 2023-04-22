SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after buying an additional 922,070 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,277,000 after purchasing an additional 416,758 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,169,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,351,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 616,012 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock remained flat at $53.36 during trading on Friday. 1,315,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,674. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $59.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

