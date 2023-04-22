SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,479 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,479 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,622,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,002,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.74. 2,523,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,362. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

