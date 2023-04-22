SigFig Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,466 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,004. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $439.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.43 and a 200 day moving average of $395.67. The company has a market capitalization of $311.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.