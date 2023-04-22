Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.21. Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 426,400 shares.

Singing Machine Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Singing Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.