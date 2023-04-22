SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,275 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.90% of SkyWater Technology worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

SkyWater Technology stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 93,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 88.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology

In other news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 11,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $106,276.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,132,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 11,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $106,276.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,132,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,122,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,464,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,813,482 shares of company stock worth $23,974,165 in the last 90 days. 72.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

