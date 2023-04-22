SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans $0.27 Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -277.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

SLG opened at $24.08 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Citigroup cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.06.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

