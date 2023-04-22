SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -218.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.06.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.