Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning, and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office, and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

