Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bankshares

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.77.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$168.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.16. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

(Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.