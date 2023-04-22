Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 1,006 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 964.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley acquired 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,584.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 19,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.15%.

AMNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

