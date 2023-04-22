Smith Salley & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.86. 1,721,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,595. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.38. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

