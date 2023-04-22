Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Chubb were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 144.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $201.19. 1,812,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

