Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,771,000 after purchasing an additional 398,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.21. 3,371,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,229. The firm has a market cap of $167.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.61.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

