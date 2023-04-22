Smith Salley & Associates Has $21.15 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $21,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $102.25. 3,315,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,290. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

