Smith Salley & Associates Has $6 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $30.30. 28,655,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,253,548. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

