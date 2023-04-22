Smith Salley & Associates Invests $14.78 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 469,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,000. Brookfield comprises about 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $784,527,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $261,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $111,762,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $90,070,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $82,117,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Up 0.2 %

BN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.