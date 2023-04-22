Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 19,627 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1,033.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ASML by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,245,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ASML by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,038,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ASML by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after buying an additional 91,082 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $634.47. 982,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,086. The company has a market cap of $250.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $642.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 84.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

