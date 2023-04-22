Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 7,346 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after buying an additional 2,645,763 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,587,000 after buying an additional 1,800,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,840,000 after buying an additional 1,691,487 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,476,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,935,000 after buying an additional 1,127,183 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

