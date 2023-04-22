Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EFA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,052,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,650,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.