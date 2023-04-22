Smith Salley & Associates Sells 53 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

