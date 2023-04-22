Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Sodexo Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Sodexo



Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

