Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Sodexo Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About Sodexo
