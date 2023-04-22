SOMESING Hits One Day Volume of $2.46 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. SOMESING has a market cap of $53.86 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,766,184,861 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

