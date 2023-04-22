South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

South Plains Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 97.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust, and mortgage services. It operates under the Community Banking and Insurance segments.

