Southern Copper Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend by an average of 29.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Southern Copper has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.8%.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,381,000 after purchasing an additional 414,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.