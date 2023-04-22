Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. Southern Copper has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

