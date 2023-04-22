Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.
Southern States Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -0.12. Southern States Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40.
Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Southern States Bancshares Company Profile
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
