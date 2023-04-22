Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -0.12. Southern States Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 506.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 103,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 254.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 48.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

