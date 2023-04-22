Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is U S Global Investors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,044,770 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 12.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $203,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,869,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,580 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,965,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 478,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $48.90.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

