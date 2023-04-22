SPACE ID Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $226.49 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002696 BTC on popular exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $226.49 million and approximately $277.43 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,486,111 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 304,486,111 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.73233282 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $375,048,874.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

