SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $184.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

