SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,261,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $55.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

