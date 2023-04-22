Spire Wealth Management Buys 16,960 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $115.37 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.