Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,995 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,451 shares of company stock worth $1,276,344 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.