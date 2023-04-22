Spire Wealth Management Buys 3,919 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FV. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

