Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,954 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 3.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.