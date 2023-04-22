Spire Wealth Management Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 405.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,946,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 809,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,305,000 after buying an additional 523,094 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,077,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,393,000 after buying an additional 180,792 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $91.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $95.16. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

