Spire Wealth Management Has $1.50 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $327.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

